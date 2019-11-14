MCC Theater Announces Third Extension for Theresa Rebeck's SEARED

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) is pleased to announce the third extension of the New York premiere of Seared by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award® nominee Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet), with direction by Tony Award® nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC's Hand to God). Previously scheduled for a limited run through November 10th and extended by popular demand through December 1st followed by a second one through December 15th , Seared will now play through Sunday, December 22nd at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org



The cast stars W. Tré Davis ("Valor"), four-time Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), David Mason (Trick or Treat), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening).

The creative team for Seared includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Joanna Muhlfelder.



Seared began performances on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street), with the official opening night last night, Monday, October 28th. Tickets are now on sale and available at mcctheater.org/seared.

Seared is a new comedy by critically-acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed by Tony® nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (MCC's Hand to God). Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins. Audiences get up close to the action as MCC's flexible Frankel Theater is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant.

The east coast premiere of Seared was produced by the Williamstown Theatre Festival in July 2018, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.



Originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse/Bill English, Artistic Director, Susi Damilano, Producing Director.

"DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE ONE OF THE BEST NEW PLAYS IN NEW YORK!"

-Daily Beast

"RAUCOUSLY FUNNY!

-The Wrap

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You