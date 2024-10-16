MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Offer $40 and $45 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maybe Happy Ending, which begins previews tonight, October 16 at the Belasco Theatre, is offering digital lottery and rush tickets which are now available to theatregoers.



Maybe Happy Ending In-Person Rush: Each day the box office is open, beginning at 10:00am and Sundays at 12:00pm, a limited number of rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are sold day-of at the box office for $40 (inclusive of fees).



Maybe Happy Ending Digital Rush: Patrons may purchase rush tickets online at https://rush.telecharge.com/ from 11am on the day of the performance. Tickets are $45 each (inclusive of fees), limited to 2 per customer. Tickets are subject to availability and can be added throughout the day; fans are encouraged to check back if they find tickets are unavailable via the digital rush.



Maybe Happy Ending Telecharge Digital Lottery: The digital lottery provides theatregoers access to affordable tickets. Patrons may enter the lottery from 12am to 3pm one day before the performance. Winners drawn at 10am and 3pm may purchase up to two tickets for $45 each (inclusive of fees). The digital lottery is available at: rush.telecharge.com.



Tickets are on sale to the general public through online or Telecharge or by calling 212-239-6200.



Maybe Happy Ending is the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island).



The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.



Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.



Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.



Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds