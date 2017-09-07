MATILDA's Mia Sinclair Jenness Joins Amazon Pilot SKYWARD

The streaming giant Amazon has tapped young Broadway star Mia Sinclair Jenness for the lead in their current Kids and Family pilot Skyward.

The show is being presented as one of three new shows currently streaming through October 1st on Amazon Prime.

Viewers are invited to watch for free and vote for Skyward through October 1st by going to www.Amazon.com/PilotSeason.

Jenness (Orange is the New Black, Matilda the Musical, Les Miserables) stars as preteen Piper, who hosts an UNDERGROUND podcast exploring UFO and alien sightings in her tiny town of Wildwood, Oregon.

At only 11 years old, Jenness has already made an impressive career playing strong, independent female protagonists, including the title role in the original touring company of Matilda the Musical, and a critically acclaimed guest role as Young Frieda on this season's Orange is the New Black. Skyward, described as a supernatural comedy adventure, provides her with another vehicle to showcase a smart, strong, and determined female lead. The show also has an an exciting interactive digital component, with viewers able to call Piper's hotline at 888-YOU-BELIEVE (888-968-2354).

Skyward is created and written by Greg Coolidge (The Troop) and Kirk Ward (The Expendables), directed by Jonathan Judge (Sigmund and the Sea Monsters) and executive produced by Coolidge, Ward, Judge and Sabrina Wind (Desperate Housewives).

Jenness is repped by CESD and Anonymous Content.

Related Articles