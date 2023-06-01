MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

Audiences will also be able to watch the London Company perform at West End Live, on 17 and 18 June 2023. 

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that the multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical is booking through to 15 December, 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale at Click Here

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. New on-stage footage of the production has been released today, and audiences will also be able to watch the London Company perform at West End Live, a free weekend of musical theatre live in Trafalgar Square on 17 and 18 June 2023. 

More than a decade since the multi award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The current adult cast includes: Lauren Byrne (Miss Honey), Rakesh Boury (Mr Wormwood), Elliot Harper (Miss Trunchbull), Landi Oshinowo (Mrs Phelps) and Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs Wormwood). The ensemble includes: Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Liberty Buckland, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Kate Kenrick, Sam Lathwood, Connor Lewis, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Gemma Scholes, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme

The four performers playing the title role are Victoria Alsina, Sophia Goodman, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams.

The young performers in the current London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows: Mia Atkinson, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Kylan Denis, Sekhani Dumezweni. Jude Farrant, Lily Hanna, Finley Harlett, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Aidan Oti, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Joseph Sharpe, Andrei Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten.  

Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures released Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022. The two-time BAFTA nominated film is now available worldwide to stream globally on Netflix (ex-UK/IE), and will be available on Netflix UK  from 25 June 2023.




