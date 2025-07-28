MATCH IN A HAYSTACK Adds Additional Screenings at Angelika Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out premiere at the Angelika Theater on July 24, the producers of Match In A Haystack have announced additional screening dates due to popular demand. New showings will take place at the Angelika in New York on July 29, 30, and 31.

Directed by five-time Emmy winner Joe Hill, the dance documentary is executive produced by Misty Copeland and co-produced with VICE News, with support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. The film features an original score by Ukrainian-American composer Katya Richardson (The Last Repair Shop).

Press and audiences gathered for the film’s premiere and stayed for a post-screening panel moderated by Ukrainian journalist Katya Soldak. The documentary follows Ukraine’s most daring and boundary-pushing all-female contemporary dance company as they attempt to mount their first performance since the full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022. The film provides an intimate look at how these artists use dance as a form of resistance, survival, and expression in the face of national trauma.

Copeland, a globally recognized figure and the first Black woman to become principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, brings a powerful lens to the story, emphasizing the intersections of dance, identity, and resilience.

Ticketing Information

Additional screenings of Match In A Haystack will take place July 29–31 at the Angelika Theater in New York City.

Tickets are available at https://matchinahaystack.com.