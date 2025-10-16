MASQUERADE to Host 'Le Bal Macabre' Halloween Soirée

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This All Hallows’ Eve, Masquerade is inviting guests deeper inside the world of the Phantom of the Opera than ever before with Le Bal Macabre, a Halloween Soirée following the holiday evening performance. For the first time ever, the public will be able to revel after-hours beneath the glittering chandelier, marvel at live performances provided by The Box, and dance to the Music of the Night all night long.

Tickets to the October 31 performance and soirée, as well as for soirée-only entry both early and late, are now available online. Extravagant and macabre attire in black, silver, or white is requested. Masquerade masks are, as ever, required.

Joining the cast of Masquerade are Lee H. Alexander, Matthew Curiano, Nicole J. Fergeson, Michael Kuhn, Dario Natarelli, Alex Ross, Cooper Stanton, and Olivia Tarchick.

The cast of Masquerade also includes Alaska, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests are invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it provides more than just “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. COSMETICS is the show’s Official Makeup Partner. Champagne is produced by Taittinger.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.

Currently in performances at 218 West 57th Street, tickets to Masquerade are now available through February 1, 2026.