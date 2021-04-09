MAMMA MIA! Producer Teases a Third Film in Development

"Mamma Mia!" producer Judy Craymer said that a third musical film is "sizzling in development," awaiting new music from ABBA and a finished script.

In a conversation with Cher, Craymer said she'd love to see her and her onscreen daughter, Meryl Streep, duet "Slipping Through My Fingers" in the third iteration, according to The Daily Mail.

Craymer has always thought of "Mamma Mia!" as a trilogy, she said, and she's excited about the possibility of the entire original cast - including Cher, Streep, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and more - returning for a third film.

'Julie said she'd come out of retirement!' Craymer said.

On the continued appeal of "Mamma Mia!", Craymer said, "It's about singing and dancing and having a good time. People definitely want escapism, and this is fun to go to with your friends."

The first "Mamma Mia!" film, based on the 1999 stage musical, premiered to huge success in 2008. Its sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" was released in the summer of 2018.

