MAMMA MIA! Announces Additional Casting for West End Return

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail. West End production of the worldwide smash musical Mamma Mia! has revealed additional casting for its return to the stage.

Joining Mazz Murray as Donna Sheridan and newcomer Emma Mullen as Sophie are Josie Benson and Gemma Goggi, who will portray Donna's fellow Dynamos, Tanya and Rosie. Richard Trinder, Neil Moors and Stephen Beckett will take on the roles of Sophie's trio of would-be fathers.

Tickets are now on sale with performances slated to begin August 25. Learn more at mamma-mia.com.

This sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship has been thrilling London audiences for over 20 years.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Over 40 million people worldwide have been dancing in the aisles to this sensational musical, and London is where it all began back in 1999.