MADE IN NY to Host 'Business of Theater' Talk in April
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) today announced a line-up of five new "Made in NY" Talks, which will begin Tuesday, March 10th. The Spring 2020 series brings together an eclectic group of industry leaders ready to share information with New Yorkers looking to work in journalism, theater, television, music and more. The series is presented in partnership with the Center for Communication.
"The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment works to open the creative economy to all New Yorkers," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo. "We hope the insight, advice and inspiration of these panels will launch people into new and more successful careers."
"As the Center celebrates our 40th anniversary, we continue to connect our incredibly diverse community of young people seeking careers in the industry with the best minds in New York City's media and entertainment landscape. We are proud to have MOME as a partner in this important work," said J. Max Robins, Executive Director of the Center for Communication.
All events are free and open to the public. You can find more information on MOME's website. Attendees are encouraged to register on the Center for Communication website.
The Spring 2020 series includes the following events:
THE FUTURE OF LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
The New School, Theresa Lang Center, 55 West 13th St, 2nd Floor, NYC
Hear from New York's savviest news innovators about the opportunities in journalism's brave new world of downsizing news operations and creative responses to the challenge.
Panelists:
David Cruz, Editor in Chief, Norwood News
Alyssa Katz, Deputy Editor, The City
Steven Waldman, President & Co-Founder, Report for America
Liena Zagare, Publisher & Editor, BKLYNER
Moderator: Pat Kiernan, Morning Anchor, NY1
REPORTING THE FUTURE: NEW RULES FOR THE 2020 WHITE HOUSE RACE
Wednesday, April 1, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, NYC
Hear from leading editors, producers, and correspondents on lessons-learned from 2016, and the challenges and opportunities of covering the current race to the White House.
Panelists:
Andrea Bernstein, Co-Host, Trump, Inc., WNYC/ProPublic and Author, American Oligarchs
Rosie Gray, Reporter, BuzzFeed News
Jessica Tarlov, VP, Research & Consumer Insight, Bustle Digital Group
Moderator: Oliver Darcy, Media Reporter, CNN
THE BUSINESS OF BROADWAY
Monday, April 20, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
NYU Stern, Gardner Commons, 44 West 4th Street, NYC
Hear from writers, directors, producers, and promoters about what goes into creating a Broadway smash and paths for launching an exciting career in theater.
Panelists:
Julia Levy, Executive Director, Roundabout Theatre Company
Eva Price, Producer, Maximum Entertainment Productions (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical)
Aaliytha Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, SpotCo
Vivek J. Tiwary, Producer, Tiwary Entertainment Group (Jagged Little Pill, American Idiot, A Raisin In The Sun)
Moderator: Willie Reale, Founding Artistic Director, The 52nd Street Project
WRITING FOR TV: DESUS & MERO
Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
Showtime, 1633 Broadway at 50th Street, NYC
The late-night series DESUS & MERO features Desus Nice and The Kid Mero chatting with guests and giving their take on the day's hot topics in their signature style in front of a live studio audience. This panel features writers for the show discussing their impact on the conversation of politics, pop culture, sports, music and more.
Panelists:
Ziwe Fumudoh, Writer, DESUS & MERO
Josh Gondelman, Writer and Producer, DESUS & MERO
Michael Pielocik, Head Writer and Executive Producer, DESUS & MERO
Moderator: Syreeta Gates, Founder, The Gates Preserve & Yo Stay Hungry
CAREERS IN MUSIC: LABELS, MANAGEMENT, LIVE & BEYOND
Monday, April 27, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
The New School, Theresa Lang Center, 55 West 13th Street, 2nd Floor, NYC
Industry insiders take us on a deep dive into producing music in the digital age, as well as creating an image and cashing in. Discover what it takes to break into this dynamic industry.
Panelists:
Richard Barone, Recording artist, performer, producer, and author
Joe D'Ambrosio, Founder/President, Joe D'Ambrosio Management (JDMI)
Dionnee Harper, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, Atlantic Records
Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director of Nightlife, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment
Moderator: Steve Greenberg, Founder/CEO, S-Curve Records
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The 2020 Oliver Award nominations have been announced!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)