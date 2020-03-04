MADE IN NY to Host 'Business of Theater' Talk in April

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) today announced a line-up of five new "Made in NY" Talks, which will begin Tuesday, March 10th. The Spring 2020 series brings together an eclectic group of industry leaders ready to share information with New Yorkers looking to work in journalism, theater, television, music and more. The series is presented in partnership with the Center for Communication.



"The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment works to open the creative economy to all New Yorkers," said Commissioner Anne del Castillo. "We hope the insight, advice and inspiration of these panels will launch people into new and more successful careers."

"As the Center celebrates our 40th anniversary, we continue to connect our incredibly diverse community of young people seeking careers in the industry with the best minds in New York City's media and entertainment landscape. We are proud to have MOME as a partner in this important work," said J. Max Robins, Executive Director of the Center for Communication.



All events are free and open to the public. You can find more information on MOME's website. Attendees are encouraged to register on the Center for Communication website.

The Spring 2020 series includes the following events:

THE FUTURE OF LOCAL NEWS

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

The New School, Theresa Lang Center, 55 West 13th St, 2nd Floor, NYC

Hear from New York's savviest news innovators about the opportunities in journalism's brave new world of downsizing news operations and creative responses to the challenge.

Panelists:

David Cruz, Editor in Chief, Norwood News

Alyssa Katz, Deputy Editor, The City

Steven Waldman, President & Co-Founder, Report for America

Liena Zagare, Publisher & Editor, BKLYNER

Moderator: Pat Kiernan, Morning Anchor, NY1

REPORTING THE FUTURE: NEW RULES FOR THE 2020 WHITE HOUSE RACE

Wednesday, April 1, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, NYC

Hear from leading editors, producers, and correspondents on lessons-learned from 2016, and the challenges and opportunities of covering the current race to the White House.

Panelists:

Andrea Bernstein, Co-Host, Trump, Inc., WNYC/ProPublic and Author, American Oligarchs

Rosie Gray, Reporter, BuzzFeed News

Jessica Tarlov, VP, Research & Consumer Insight, Bustle Digital Group

Moderator: Oliver Darcy, Media Reporter, CNN

THE BUSINESS OF BROADWAY

Monday, April 20, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

NYU Stern, Gardner Commons, 44 West 4th Street, NYC

Hear from writers, directors, producers, and promoters about what goes into creating a Broadway smash and paths for launching an exciting career in theater.

Panelists:

Julia Levy, Executive Director, Roundabout Theatre Company

Eva Price, Producer, Maximum Entertainment Productions (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical)

Aaliytha Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, SpotCo

Vivek J. Tiwary, Producer, Tiwary Entertainment Group (Jagged Little Pill, American Idiot, A Raisin In The Sun)

Moderator: Willie Reale, Founding Artistic Director, The 52nd Street Project

WRITING FOR TV: DESUS & MERO

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

Showtime, 1633 Broadway at 50th Street, NYC

The late-night series DESUS & MERO features Desus Nice and The Kid Mero chatting with guests and giving their take on the day's hot topics in their signature style in front of a live studio audience. This panel features writers for the show discussing their impact on the conversation of politics, pop culture, sports, music and more.

Panelists:

Ziwe Fumudoh, Writer, DESUS & MERO

Josh Gondelman, Writer and Producer, DESUS & MERO

Michael Pielocik, Head Writer and Executive Producer, DESUS & MERO

Moderator: Syreeta Gates, Founder, The Gates Preserve & Yo Stay Hungry

CAREERS IN MUSIC: LABELS, MANAGEMENT, LIVE & BEYOND

Monday, April 27, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

The New School, Theresa Lang Center, 55 West 13th Street, 2nd Floor, NYC

Industry insiders take us on a deep dive into producing music in the digital age, as well as creating an image and cashing in. Discover what it takes to break into this dynamic industry.

Panelists:

Richard Barone, Recording artist, performer, producer, and author

Joe D'Ambrosio, Founder/President, Joe D'Ambrosio Management (JDMI)

Dionnee Harper, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, Atlantic Records

Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director of Nightlife, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Moderator: Steve Greenberg, Founder/CEO, S-Curve Records





