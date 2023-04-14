MADAME CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording Out Now

MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical - Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, is available in streaming and digital formats, starting today, Friday, April 14. The CD version of the six-song EP will be available on Friday, May 12, and is now available for pre-order at BrainstormRecords.com. The show features book, music, and lyrics by the rising team Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter. The album is produced by Frank Galgano and Michael Croiter. The orchestrations and arrangements are by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle, who also provide vocal and dance arrangements. The 13-piece orchestra is conducted by Kenneth Gartman. The upcoming stage version will be presented by Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer for 35th Parallel Productions. For more information, please visit www.MadameClicquotMusical.com

A video of musical highlights from the show can now be seen below!

MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical is an evocative love story set in the French Revolution, centered on the pioneering Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin, whose inspiring journey changed the champagne industry forever. From the show's standout single "The Man He Chose for Me" and the tender "Life on the Edge" to the rousing comedy number "Luxury" and the showstopper "One More Beginning," the score elegantly combines traditional musical theater storytelling with an exciting contemporary flair.

MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical follows Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin's life and career as she overcomes the political turmoil of the Napoleonic Wars while conquering the challenges she faced at every turn.Barbe-Nicole led an aristocratic life, but when her beloved husband François died unexpectedly, she did the unthinkable and led the company he started to become one of the most successful international businesses in the world. Several intriguing historical figures intersect with Barbe-Nicole, including Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and Jean-Remy Möet of the legendary Moët & Chandon wines. With a timeless score, Clicquot shines a light on the remarkable Barbe-Nicole, who defied the status quo and changed the rules for women in business. Today, Veuve Clicquot is celebrated as one of the greatest Champagne houses and one of the most iconic brands in the world, thanks to the bravery and audacity of Barbe-Nicole.

"Everything we learned while researching Barbe-Nicole completely blew us away," said the show's creators Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter. "The Champagne itself is seemingly everywhere, with its instantly recognizable yellow label, and yet we found that so few people know the story of the brilliant woman behind it. During the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars, Barbe-Nicole followed her intuition and revolutionized the Champagne industry, leading her company to dizzying heights at a time when a woman doing so was almost inconceivable."

"We instantly heard music in this story and the moment that allowed us to break into the world of this show was a decidedly auspicious one for Barbe-Nicole: her wedding day," they continued. "Her father had strategically arranged for her to marry the son of his business rival, yet love blossomed between Barbe-Nicole and François Clicquot, and they began a journey that would change the world. For this album, we selected some of our favorite moments from the musical, including their wedding song, 'The Man He Chose for Me.' We have been so in awe of the dedication and kindness of everyone involved in creating this album, and we are so excited to share the first glimpses into Madame Clicquot!"

Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer of 35th PARALLEL PRODUCTIONS, the theatrical producers of the show, comment: "This wonderful recording is the next step to bringing this timely and moving musical to stages around the world. We have all the tools in place - the nuance and skill of the writing, the grandeur of the orchestra, the power of the singers, and the inspiration of our heroine - to tell this exciting and resonant story. We've been truly inspired by how many creative people came together to make this project a success."

Yellow Sound Label founder Michael Croiter adds: "At our label, we have worked with award-winners across every major genre, but we also love introducing new talent. I consider the team of Glodowski and Walter a true find. Their lush, complex and intelligent score digs into this epic story in a revelatory way."

Frank Galgano, co-founder of Brainstorm Records, remembers: "Matt and I were literally driving through the Champagne region of France when the call came: 'Would you be interested in orchestrating a musical about the legacy of Madame Clicquot?' We'd enjoyed the famous bubbly before, but we didn't have a clue about the incredible woman behind it. We were immediately captivated by the insightful lyrics and tuneful score... and couldn't wait to dig in!"

The recording features the vocal talents of Victoria Frings as Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin, Kevin Massey as François Clicquot, Paolo Montalban as Louis Bohne, Kai An Chee as Dressmaker, Tim Rogan as Jean Remy-Moët, Rachael Worthington as Clémentine Ponsardin, Nick Laughlin as Napoleon Bonaparte, Steve Blanchard as Philippe Clicquot, Neal Young as Nicolas Ponsardin, Erin McMillen as Young Barbe-Nicole, and Eric Sorrels as Young François. Kennedy Kanagawa and Richard Lindenfelzer are featured as soloists. The ensemble also features Joanna Carpenter, Matt Castle, Robert Fowler, Meredith Inglesby, Mairys Joaquin, Taylor Kraft, Cedric Leiba Jr, Cassie Maurer, and Santina Umbach. Dane Lentz and Jillienne Leigh serve as ASL Interpreters.

MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical has been presented at several well-received industry readings, featured at New York Theatre Barn's "New Work" series in 2020, and enjoyed a sold-out premiere as "Clicquot in Concert!" at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in 2021.

LISETTE GLODOWSKI

(Book, Music, and Lyrics) is a composer/lyricist, performer, choreographer, and educator. Lisette received her M.F.A. in Musical Theatre Writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and her B.F.A in Musical Theatre at East Carolina University. Her current shows in development include Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, Tambora (co-written with Madame Clicquot collaborator, Richard C. Walter), Velvet Over Steel, Much A Cruise About Nothing, and The Adventures of Atalanta. Lisette has taught musical theatre writing, playwriting, and acting master classes at The Neighborhood Playhouse, LaGuardia Performing Arts High School, and more, and is a freelance voice coach with students all over the country. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and the recipient of the Dramatists Guild Foundation Grant in 2020. www.lisetteglodowski.com IG: @lisette.glodowski

RICHARD C. WALTER

(Book, Music, and Lyrics) is a composer-lyricist who has studied and worked in genres including musical theatre, choral, a cappella, pop, jazz, and film scoring. Richard has been a guest composer at Columbia University, and was commissioned by NYU to team up with his Clicquot collaborator, Lisette Glodowski, to write the song "Go Ahead" for the Tisch School of the Arts 2020 graduation ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. Richard has been honored to volunteer as a composer with the 52nd Street Project in NYC, writing new songs and plays with kids. Richard received his B.A. in music from University of Chapel Hill and his MFA in Musical Theatre Writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. www.richardcwalter.com

BRAINSTORM RECORDS

was launched in 2022 by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle as a platform to promote artists and material they believe in. The label's premiere album - Cosmic Connections: The Lyrics of Michael Colby, the solo album debut for Maureen Taylor - was released in February 2022. Next, the label is producing the debut album for Broadway's Jessica Fontana. www.brainstormrecords.com

YELLOW SOUND LABEL

is a 12-time Emmy Award-winning and 3-time Grammy Award-nominated cutting-edge company that produces music for established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. YellowSoundLabel.com

35th PARALLEL PRODUCTIONS

founded by Broadway producers Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer, is a female-led production company dedicated to producing accessible and distinguished musicals and plays on Broadway and beyond. Productions on Broadway include Tony Award winners: The Ferryman; The Band's Visit; Hello, Dolly!; and Hadestown. Also on Broadway: Tina, Come from Away, Height of the Storm, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Front Page, The Glass Menagerie, Tuck Everlasting, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. International titles include Jersey Boys (AUS), The Book of Mormon (AUS). Off-Broadway: The Bengsons' Hundred Days. Projects in development include Little Dancer, Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, Tambora the Lost Kingdom, My Pet Dragon, and Lempicka. Proud member of The Broadway League.