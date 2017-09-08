M. BUTTERFLY Box Office Spreads Wings Tomorrow at the Cort Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

The box office for M. Butterfly will open tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10am at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street).

Beginning tomorrow, the Cort Theatre box office will be open Mondays - Saturdays 10am - 8:30pm, and beginning October 8, 2017 Sundays 12pm - 6pm. The box office will be open until 8pm on Sunday, October 8 to accommodate that evening's performance.

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly, will open on Broadway on October 26, 2017. Directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard, M. Butterfly will begin previews on October 7, 2017.

Broadway newcomer Jin Ha will star in the role of Song Liling, and will be joined by Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang will introduce new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

M. BUTTERFLY will feature original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, makeup design by Judy Chin, and casting by Telsey + Company/Will Cantler, CSA & Adam Caldwell, CSA.

M. BUTTERFLY is produced by Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, Doug Morris, Suzanne Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Jim Kierstead, Hunter Arnold, Spencer Ross, JAM Theatricals, and in association with Alix L. Ritchie, Storyboard Entertainment and Jeffrey Sosnick.

Clive Owen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

