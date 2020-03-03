Lyon Opera Ballet Will Present TROIS GRANDES FUGUES at The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) joins the worldwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birthday with its presentation of Trois Grandes Fugues, featuring three interpretations of the composer's complex "Grosse Fuge" from a trio of trailblazing female choreographers - Lucinda Childs, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, and Maguy Marin - danced by Lyon Opera Ballet. The engagement will play The Joyce Theater from March 18-22. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

In Trois Grandes Fugues, three revolutionary female choreographers - Lucinda Childs, Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, and Maguy Marin - each lend their distinct style to Beethoven's intricate "Grosse Fuge" for a string quartet. Each choreographer is paired with a unique recording of the notoriously challenging composition in this triple bill of choreographic imaginings, danced by the exquisite artists of Lyon Opera Ballet. An inquiry into translation, Trois Grandes Fugues, explores how movement and musicality interact in distinct ways, demonstrating how the creative visions of musicians, dancers, and choreographers converge to create a truly novel interpretation that can never be duplicated.

Created in 1969, the company made its United States debut in 1984 with a two-week season at City Center in New York, where it presented Maguy Marin's Cendrillon, a magical transformation of the Cinderella story, which became an instant success. Lyon Opera Ballet returned to New York later that spring to present the ballet for an additional two weeks. As France's most well-traveled ballet troupe, the company has subsequently made twenty cross-country tours of the United States. Committed to showcasing contemporary choreography, Lyon Opera Ballet has, to date, acquired and commissioned ballets by a wide range of international dance makers, including William Forsythe, Jirí Kylían, Nacho Duato, Mathilde Monnier, Benjamin Millepied, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Sasha Waltz, Meryl Tankard and Russell Maliphant, Mats Ek, Ohad Naharin, Rachid Ouramdane, Emmanuel Gat, Johan Inger Christian Rizzo and Angelin Preljocaj, among others. The company's repertoire features works by many American choreographers as well, including Merce Cunningham Trisha Brown, Ralph Lemon, Karole Armitage, Lucinda Childs, Stephen Petronio, Sarah Michelson and Bill T. Jones.

The Joyce Theater presents Lyon Opera Ballet from March 18-22. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday and Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Thursday, March 19. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





