Lyon Opera Ballet Will Present TROIS GRANDES FUGUES at The Joyce
The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) joins the worldwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birthday with its presentation of Trois Grandes Fugues, featuring three interpretations of the composer's complex "Grosse Fuge" from a trio of trailblazing female choreographers - Lucinda Childs, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, and Maguy Marin - danced by Lyon Opera Ballet. The engagement will play The Joyce Theater from March 18-22. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.
In Trois Grandes Fugues, three revolutionary female choreographers - Lucinda Childs, Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker, and Maguy Marin - each lend their distinct style to Beethoven's intricate "Grosse Fuge" for a string quartet. Each choreographer is paired with a unique recording of the notoriously challenging composition in this triple bill of choreographic imaginings, danced by the exquisite artists of Lyon Opera Ballet. An inquiry into translation, Trois Grandes Fugues, explores how movement and musicality interact in distinct ways, demonstrating how the creative visions of musicians, dancers, and choreographers converge to create a truly novel interpretation that can never be duplicated.
Created in 1969, the company made its United States debut in 1984 with a two-week season at City Center in New York, where it presented Maguy Marin's Cendrillon, a magical transformation of the Cinderella story, which became an instant success. Lyon Opera Ballet returned to New York later that spring to present the ballet for an additional two weeks. As France's most well-traveled ballet troupe, the company has subsequently made twenty cross-country tours of the United States. Committed to showcasing contemporary choreography, Lyon Opera Ballet has, to date, acquired and commissioned ballets by a wide range of international dance makers, including William Forsythe, Jirí Kylían, Nacho Duato, Mathilde Monnier, Benjamin Millepied, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Sasha Waltz, Meryl Tankard and Russell Maliphant, Mats Ek, Ohad Naharin, Rachid Ouramdane, Emmanuel Gat, Johan Inger Christian Rizzo and Angelin Preljocaj, among others. The company's repertoire features works by many American choreographers as well, including Merce Cunningham Trisha Brown, Ralph Lemon, Karole Armitage, Lucinda Childs, Stephen Petronio, Sarah Michelson and Bill T. Jones.
The Joyce Theater presents Lyon Opera Ballet from March 18-22. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday and Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Thursday, March 19. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)