Lupita Nyong'o Joins The Public Theater and WNYC's RICHARD II as the Narrator

Lupita Nyong'o will join The Public Theater and WNYC's Richard II as the narrator.

The Public Theater is committed to presenting stories that reflect and explore the world and time we live in. In response to the tragic murders of Black men and women and national uprising, the artists of RICHARD II will dedicate this production to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"A fractured society. A man wrongfully murdered. The palpable threat of violence and revenge against a broken system. Revolution and regime change. This was Shakespeare's backdrop for Richard II. I'm exceptionally proud of this production, recorded for public radio with a predominantly Black, Indigenous, and People of Color ensemble, led by the extraordinary André Holland," said director Saheem Ali. "It's my hope that listening to Shakespeare's words, broadcast in the midst of a pandemic and an uprising, will have powerful resonance in our world."

Details:

WNYC in collaboration with The Public Theater present

RICHARD II

Written by William Shakespeare

Conceived for the Radio and Directed by Saheem Ali

RICHARD II will be broadcast over four nights from Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 for listeners in the New York Tri-State Area and will stream at WNYC.org. WNYC will also make the series available as a podcast for on-demand listening.

