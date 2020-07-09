Lupita Nyong'o Joins The Public Theater and WNYC's RICHARD II as the Narrator
Lupita Nyong'o will join The Public Theater and WNYC's Richard II as the narrator.
The Public Theater is committed to presenting stories that reflect and explore the world and time we live in. In response to the tragic murders of Black men and women and national uprising, the artists of RICHARD II will dedicate this production to the Black Lives Matter Movement.
"A fractured society. A man wrongfully murdered. The palpable threat of violence and revenge against a broken system. Revolution and regime change. This was Shakespeare's backdrop for Richard II. I'm exceptionally proud of this production, recorded for public radio with a predominantly Black, Indigenous, and People of Color ensemble, led by the extraordinary André Holland," said director Saheem Ali. "It's my hope that listening to Shakespeare's words, broadcast in the midst of a pandemic and an uprising, will have powerful resonance in our world."
Details:
WNYC in collaboration with The Public Theater present
RICHARD II
Written by William Shakespeare
Conceived for the Radio and Directed by Saheem Ali
RICHARD II will be broadcast over four nights from Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 for listeners in the New York Tri-State Area and will stream at WNYC.org. WNYC will also make the series available as a podcast for on-demand listening.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....
Voting Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards
Voting has opened for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020....