Local USA 829, United Scenic Artists Elects Edward Pierce as President
United Scenic Artists Local USA 829, IATSE has elected Edward Pierce as president of the union that is the representative voice of designers and scenic artists within the entertainment industry. Pierce, an established Broadway designer, was previously a Trustee on the national board. He succeeds Beverly Miller, who has held the position since 1995.
The union membership has elected Deirdra Govan as Vice President. Govan is a costume designer and production designer, working in motion pictures and television. As Vice President, she brings corporate expertise in the areas of strategic marketing communications, diversity, equity and inclusion training, and development.
Carl Mulert, elected by acclamation, moves into the role of National Business Agent, after previously serving as the Business Representative for Live Performance.
Michael Smith shall continue to support the union's endeavors with his keen financial acumen as National Financial Secretary.
Scenic Artist for motion pictures and television Hope Ardizzone was elected as National Corresponding Secretary. She endeavors to keep the membership connected by working to adapt to changing technologies and encouraging greater member participation with the expansion of committee work.
The Executive Officers and four new Trustees were sworn into their three-year terms at the USA 829 Board of Trustees meeting on October 13.
The union's election garnered a record-breaking turnout among the membership. Local USA 829 is governed by a (national) Local Union Executive Board assisted by three Regional Boards (Eastern, Central, and Western). The Local Union Executive Board has dramatically increased its diverse representation in its ranks; one-third of the Trustee Officers on the national board identify as (BIPOC) Black or Brown, Indigenous, People of color, which is a first in USA 829 election history.
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE, is a labor union and professional association of Designers, Artists, Craftspeople, and Department Coordinators, organized to protect craft standards, working conditions, and wages for the entertainment and decorative arts industries. The members of Local USA 829 work in film, theatre, opera, ballet, television, industrial shows, commercials, and exhibitions. The current active membership totals approximately 5,000
