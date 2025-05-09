Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein Speak Out Against Recent Attacks on LGBTQ+ Artistry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway legend and longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community, Liza Minnelli, has issued a powerful statement of solidarity following what she calls “a bigoted attack on the arts.”

Her longtime friend and musical collaborator, Michael Feinstein, recently published an essay titled “Fear of Queer?”, detailing the abrupt cancellation of a major Pride-themed concert at The Kennedy Center and raising the alarm over what he describes as "21st century government-sanctioned censorship."

Minnelli, daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, called the cancellation and other recent moves to defund public broadcasting and censor queer art “heart-shattering.” She underscored the foundational role LGBTQ+ artists have played in her own career, stating: “Without contributions from LGBTQ+ geniuses, I’d have been a singer with few songs, a dancer with few collaborators, mostly naked ON STAGE, acting without scripts!”

Minnelli also referenced her recent collaboration with RuPaul’s Drag Race and the production of Drag: The Musical, noting that even celebrated, joyful projects like these have made her “a few enemies too.”

Quoting her dear friend Elizabeth Taylor, Minnelli declared, “Without gay people, there is no entertainment industry.” She closed her statement with a call to action: “Read Michael’s message of truth carefully. Become active in solution. Together, we will stop censorship and hate.”

Read Michael Feinstein’s Full Essay: “Fear of Queer?”

The genesis of art is essential to our need to enlighten, entertain, educate and help ​each of us, as human beings​, connect to ​one another. Art, especially during the 20th century in America, offered every soul an opportunity to express or experience the diversity of culture. ​Recently, I was invited to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra, as well as perform and speak at a program entitled "A Peacock Among Pigeons:

Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" at The Kennedy Center, which championed the​ rainbow of influence​s ​upon art, music and ​our entire culture. ​This program was abruptly and unceremoniously canceled. These recent Kennedy Center losses may well be defined in the years ahead, with 21st century government-sanctioned censorship and silencing of creativity - regardless of value, and based strictly on sexual orientation. Art, in its purest form, is where we suspend our differences to illuminate elements of the human condition. ​



The Kennedy Center crisis removes the light and plunges our country into despair.​ ​Indeed, the latest attempts to strip PBS and NPR of critical funds, highlight the fact that any government-supported access to the arts is no longer safe. Since the current administration has banned, cancelled or forbidden, in an effort to erase any concert or program at the Kennedy Center, that in any way allows art to acknowledge of existence of Homosexuality (and these “cancellations” do not acknowledge the disturbing, racist, misogynistic and other bigoted forms of censorship, which I find equally distressing, infuriating and indeed, despicable),



the next logical step is to ban all works written by Homosexual, Bisexual, Omnisexual, Transsexual people, friends of Gay people or people suspected of being queer. It worked for the Nazis right? ​Many of the following artists have innumerable timeless songs - these are a few of my personal favorites. So here’s just a little starter list of deceased songwriters, so as to save the DC bureaucrats some time!​



Fredd​ie Mercury - We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody

Billy Preston - You Are So Beautiful, With You I’m Born Again, Nothing From Nothing

Aaron Copland - Appalachian Spring, Fanfare For The Common Man

Donny Hathaway - This Christmas, Where Is The Love?

Little Richard - Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, Good Golly Miss Molly

Laura Nyro - Save The Country, Wedding Bell Blues, Stoned Soul Picnic

Billie Holiday - God Bless The Child, Don’t Explain

Peter Allen – Don’t Cry Out Loud, I Honestly Love You

Howard Ashman – Beauty And The Beast

Marshall Barer – “Once Upon A Mattress” (Show)

Billy Barnes – (Have I Stayed) Too Long At The Fair, Something Cool

Lionel Bart – As Long As He Needs Me , “Oliver” (Show)

Leonard Bernstein – Somewhere, Tonight, New York, New York, “West Side Story” (Show)

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, The Trolley Song

Marc Blitzstein – Mack The Knife, “The Threepenny Opera”(Show)

Earl Brent – Angel Eyes (for Sinatra)

Walter Bullock – When Did You Leave Heaven?

Earl Brown – If I Can Dream (for Elvis)

Ralph Burns – Early Autumn

Cory and Cross – I Left My Heart In San Francisco

Noel Coward – I’ll See You Again​ (and countless other classic songs)

Bob Crewe – Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You, Walk Like A Man, Sherry

Roger Edens – Our Love Affair, It’s A Great Day For The Irish

Francis Faye – Well Alright!

Kermit Goell – Near You

Murray Grand – Guess Who I Saw Today

Hal Hackady – Let’s Go Mets

Nancy Hamilton – How High The Moon

Lorenz Hart – My Funny Valentine, Where Or When, The Lady Is A Tramp, Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered​ (and countless other classic songs)

Jerry Herman – Hello Dolly, Mame, The Best Of Times Is Now (sung at the Republican National Convention)

Edward Heyman – Body and Soul, When I Fall In Love

Bart Howard – Fly Me To The Moon

Alberta Hunter – My Castle's Rockin’

Herman Hupfeld – As Time Goes By, “Casablanca”

Paul Jabara – Last Dance

Fred Ebb – Theme from “New York, New York”, Cabaret, Maybe This Time

John La Touche – Taking A Chance On Love, Lazy Afternoon

Jack Lawrence – All Or Nothing At All, Tenderly, Linda

Rod McKuen – Jean, If You Go Away, Love’s Been Good To Me

Ivor Novello - Keep The Home Fires Burning

Buddy Pepper – Vaya Con Dios, Pillow Talk

Cole Porter – Night And Day, I Concentrate On You, Just One Of Those Things​, Let's Misbehave, Anything Goes, I Get A Kick Out Of You (and countless other classic songs)

James Rado – Hair

Johnnie Ray – The Little White Cloud That Cried

Harry Revel – Did You Ever See A Dream Walking, When I’m With You, There’s A Lull In My Life

Harvey Schmidt – Try To Remember

Howard Greenfield – Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Where The Boys Are

Stephen Sondheim – Send In The Clowns, Everything’s Coming Up Roses, Tonight (and a list of ​iconic shows probably unknown to the censors)

Billy Strayhorn - Lush life

Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Alec Wilder – I’ll Be Around

George Wright And Chet Forrest – Stranger In Paradise, “Kismet” (Show)

​Where will this end? W​here will this music and these artists be seen ​and heard in the future?​ We must rally against the forces that conspire to deny, erase and eradicate our culture. If you too find yourself in opposition to the current "values" of our country and government, please take action. Each of us has the power to make a change. Write a letter to your Senator, Congressman or the White House. Send an email. Make a call. Passivity is not progress. Artists and art need our support now more than at any other moment in our lifetimes - regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or any other arbitrary "qualification" designed to divide us.

​If you can, please donate to The Trevor Project and visit http://thetrevorproject.org​. No amount is too small, and if your personal situation currently prevents a monetary contribution, raising awareness and sharing information is equally vital.