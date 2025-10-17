Liza Minnelli To Present Janet Jackson With 2025 ICON Award At The Gala Of The Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liza Minnelli will return to the 2025 Gala of the Stars to present the ICON Award to global superstar Janet Jackson at the annual benefit for Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), taking place Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton.

The Academy Award–winning legend, who received the event’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, will honor Jackson during an evening celebrating artistry, resilience, and community within the dance world. Hosted by Maks Chmerkovskiy, the black-tie gala will feature live performances, tributes, and appearances from artists across film, television, and stage.

Australian performer BP Major, Minnelli’s artistic director and choreographer, will produce the segment honoring Jackson. Major recently directed Minnelli’s appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and at last year’s Industry Dance Awards, where Minnelli was presented with the same award now being conferred to Jackson.

“Having Liza return for this year's Gala of the Stars is an absolute honor,” said Noah Lands, Founder and Executive Producer of Gala of the Stars and Dancers Against Cancer. “Her artistry and resilience embody everything this event stands for. To have her present the ICON Award to Janet Jackson—another powerhouse who has inspired generations—is nothing short of magical.”

The 2025 honorees include Ben Vereen, Derek Hough, Debbie Gibson, Julie McDonald, Christopher Scott, Anita Mann, Mandy Moore, Robbie Blue, Kaeli Ware, and more.

Since its founding in 2012, Dancers Against Cancer has provided financial and emotional support to dancers, teachers, and choreographers affected by cancer, distributing millions of dollars in aid through its programs and events.