Liza Minnelli Joins RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Finale for Special Honor

In the highly anticipated season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, RuPaul will present Liza Minnelli with the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award" on the show’s iconic main stage. Previous recipients of the award include fashion designer Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Minnelli is a Broadway and drag icon who has been portrayed by several Drag Race contestants in the Snatch Game segment over the years, including by Alexis Michelle, La Voix, Hannah Conda, and Scarlett BoBo. Watch a clip from Drag Race season 9 below!

Currently, Minnelli is also serving as a producer on off-Broadway's Drag: The Musical, now running at New World Stages. The season 17 finale extravaganza airs Friday, April 18th, at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.

The current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is the #1 show on cable with viewers aged 18-34 and 18-49 this year. RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked is #3 on cable with viewers aged 18-34. Both Drag Race and Untucked's current seasons are on track to have their best shares in series history on both demographics.

On the show, 14 dazzling queens are currently competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner, sponsored by TodayTix, the theater ticket app.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an indomitable force in the entertainment world, a true icon whose career spans over six decades. Throughout her career, Minnelli has been known for her electrifying stage presence. Her remarkable contributions to the arts have earned her many prestigious honors.

Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.

Beyond these accolades, Minnelli has received numerous other international awards and has passionately advocated for various causes, including HIV/AIDS and charitable organizations benefiting Human Rights.