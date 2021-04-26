Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Will Perform Virtual Concert, SIDE BY SIDE, This May

Join Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway for their highly anticipated Zoom livestream concert premiere of "SIDE BY SIDE". Inspired by their recent joyous reunion after a 14-month pandemic separation, Liz is flying from New York a month later to return to Ann's home in Tucson for this special "Callaway Hideaway" show on May 23rd at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

The celebrated siblings will be singing songs from their acclaimed sister acts "Sibling Revelry", "Boom!", and "Broadway the Calla-way!". Expect some surprises as well, along their hit theme song from "The Nanny", now airing on HBO+. Ever since Ann and Liz combined musical forces in their cabaret classic "Sibling Revelry", they've garnered raves in sell-out halls across the country, both as a trio act, and with symphony orchestras. Their live CDs remain classic cabaret must-haves. This livestream show will be up close and personal, as the sisters share stories about their lives and bring thrilling harmonies and riveting interpretations to some of the most beloved songs of Broadway, pop and jazz.

Tickets are $25. For more information go to https://jazzvox.com/shows/callaways/

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CDs. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and is currently releasing several singles this year, with her Robert Frost collaboration "Revelation" coming on May 14th, which will culminate in a CD of her original songs- both hits and new popular pieces. www.annhamptoncallaway.com

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has seven solo recordings including her newest album, Comfort & Joy- An Acoustic Christmas. www.lizcallaway.com @LizGoesOn