Living Room Concerts: PRETTY WOMAN's Andy Karl & Orfeh Sing 'Rodeo Drive'

Article Pixel Mar. 15, 2020  

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

For today's performance we've got PRETTY WOMAN's Orfeh and Andy Karl giving us an acoustic rendition of 'Rodeo Drive!'

Check out the video performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares who's Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

Orfeh and Andy also encourage donations to the Humane Society of New York.





