Live Now! Lin-Manuel Miranda And More Talk The IN THE HEIGHTS At Film Q&A!

BWW is live at the In the Heights NYC Q&A session with creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more before the first trailer for the film adaptation of the musical drops tomorrow! Watch live below!

Warner Bros shared the first teaser and poster for the highly-anticipated film earlier today! Check it out here!

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also took to Twitter to post some exclusive footage from the film. Dascha Polanco, who plays Cuca in the film, also shared a teaser on her Twitter ahead of the official trailer premiering tomorrow!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





