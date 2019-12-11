VIDEO: See Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More in Teaser for IN THE HEIGHTS

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Warner Bros has shared the first teaser and poster for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights! The short video features Anthony Ramos as Usnavi. Ramos can be heard saying, "This is a story of a block that was disappearing, the streets were made of music" before a small clip of the song "In the Heights."

Dascha Polanco, who plays Cuca in the film, also shared a teaser on her Twitter ahead of the official trailer premiering tomorrow!

Watch both teasers and see the poster below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Yooo dímelo! Straight outta Washington Heights! Latinos stand up!?? #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tQM1cDDZtY - Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) December 11, 2019





