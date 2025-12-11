Literature To Life Receives New York State Council On The Arts Grant For General Operations

Literature to Life has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support general operating expenses.

The grant is part of NYSCA’s continued investment in arts and culture, which distributed $80.9 million in funding during the current fiscal year to nonprofit organizations and artists across all ten regions of New York State.

Literature to Life is a performance-based literacy organization that presents professionally staged, verbatim adaptations of American literary works. Originally developed as the educational arm of American Place Theatre, the organization now operates independently, presenting works by authors including Richard Wright, James Baldwin, Junot Díaz, and Kao Kalia Yang in performing arts centers, schools, libraries, and correctional facilities nationwide.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding from the New York State Council on the Arts once again,” said Literature to Life Executive Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. “We believe a book can transform a life, and this support will ensure that more people, especially students in our arts education programs, will have access to great literature.”

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “New York's arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state's identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong. These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees – your talent and dedication help power New York's future.”

NYSCA Executive Director Erika Mallin added, “During these challenging times, the New York State Council on the Arts has been a stalwart and innovative funder. These grants will serve artists and organizations in every region and county, fueling our economy and serving our communities. We know this support isn't just an investment in the arts; it's an investment in New York's future. Congratulations to Literature to Life and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity, and your tireless service to New York State.”

NYSCA Chair Patrick Willingham said, “With the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, the Council is proud to congratulate this year's grantees, whose collective efforts strengthen and benefit us all. I also want to recognize the work of NYSCA's panelists, staff, and the entire Council, whose dedication has ensured that this critical support will reach every corner of New York State.”