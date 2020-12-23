Listen to Robyn Hurder on the Latest Episode of the DRAMA. Podcast

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge, A Chorus Line) brought her high energy and stories to the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. She is the latest guest in their series with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, and more so far. Celebrate with the dolls as they toast to the magic of the arts, texts from SJP, coming full circle as Cassie in A Chorus Line, motherhood, backstage bonding with her costars Ricky Rojas, Max Clayton, and Aaron Tveit,, and creating her Tony nominated role of Nini in Moulin Rouge the Musical.

Listen to the episode below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

