Listen to Mo Brady on THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES
Mo Brady is a Broadway actor turned social media specialist turned podcaster.
After spending years as an actor, choreographer, and director in Seattle and NYC, this performer found major inspiration while working as part of the ensemble of The Addams Family musical, and shares how he decided to showcase this community through The Ensemblist.
Listen to the episode below!
Mo Brady is a jack of all trades - a broadway actor turned social media specialist turned podcaster. After working for many years as a performer in Seattle, Washington, Mo made his Broadway debut in The Addams Family musical in 2010. He later landed work as a recurring character on the second season of the NBC TV hit show Smash. These days, Mo works as the Communications Project Manager for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, and continues to host a wildly popular podcast, which he also co-created, called The Ensemblist. Amassing a following over the years, The Ensemblist has become an "online advocate for the talented artists working in theatre ensembles." Now boasting not only a podcast, but a website and a social presence as well, they are "creating conversations about what it means to be a successful artist in the theatre."
Mo spent a few years working as a full time performer in Seattle, including in shows at The 5th Ave Theatre. In 2010, he made the jump to New York City, and six weeks after his arrival, he had landed his first Broadway show - The Addams Family musical. After a year on Broadway, Mo shares how his offer to volunteer for Broadway Cares turned into a full time job, and how he at one time was balancing working this full time job with filming episodes of Smash in Long Island City at the same time. When Mo later realized he didn't really love being an actor in NYC the way he had in Seattle, and that he wasn't feeling as fulfilled, he decided to let his agents go and focus on his Broadway Cares job. In doing so, he was also able to revisit his initial idea for The Ensemblist, which had struck him while in The Addams Family. He loved the people he had performed with, and wanted to share their stories - the stories of the ensemble. These days you can catch Mo twice a week on The Ensemblist podcast, proudly championing Broadway's underdogs, by visiting BPN.fm/theensemblist.
In this episode, they talk about:
- Finding community in the theater
- His hands on experience at Whitman College
- Working as a performer in the Seattle theater scene
- Being a part of The Addams Family musical
- Why and how he decided to let performing go (for now)
- The inspiration behind The Ensemblist, and how it has grown since the beginning
- Being a dad, and what the surrogacy process was like
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...