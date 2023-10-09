Listen to Lea Salonga Sing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in OLD FRIENDS

Old Friends in running in London at the Gielgud Theatre.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Stephen Sondheim’s OLD FRIENDS has officially arrived in the West End, where its playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. One of its stars is Broadway favorite Lea Salonga, who is back for the first time since she starred in Les Miserables at the Palace Theatre. Salonga recently visited "The Michael Ball Show" to chat about her new role. 

"I dont think there is annother musical theatre composer or lyricist whose breadth of work can be encapsulated in an evening," she told Ball. "And there is so much more material that hasn't even been brought in!"

Listen to the full interview (skip ahead to 1:04) and her full perfirmance of "Everything's Coming Up Roses" here.  
 
The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway. 

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan




