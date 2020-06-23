Listen to Cheyenne Jackson & Jason Landau on MAMAS TALKIN' LOUD Podcast
Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush of the podcast "Mamas Talkin' Loud", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced that Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, All Shook Up) and husband Jason Landau (CEO of Slant), recently joined them as part of their month of PRIDE to share their incredible journey to becoming fathers to twins, Ethan and Willow. From their search for an egg donor and a surrogate, to the moment their babies entered the world, they have led with a conscious love and desire to be the best parents to their children and spouses to one another. Join us as we dive deep with the married couple, exploring how parenthood forces us to get out of our comfort zones, look inward, and come to terms with our strengths and shortcomings in the never-ending quest to be better parents, partners, and people as we all try to lead with a "conscious love". The podcast is available now wherever you listen to podcasts and at bpn.fm/mamas.
In year four of sharing a dressing room at Broadway's Jersey Boys, hosts Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush found themselves in uncharted territory, juggling motherhood and eight shows a week. Knowing they weren't alone in the struggle, they founded a support group for mothers in the business of show, called Broadway Baby Mamas. Join Cara and Jessica 'in the dressing room' as they discuss in depth the usually funny, always emotional and very frank comedy and tragedy of motherhood with today's great mamas, and sometimes papas, of Broadway and beyond.
In celebration of PRIDE, their most recent guests are married couple Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau. Cheyenne has made the super successful, but often elusive jump from stage to screen, starring on Broadway in All Shook Up, Xanadu and Finian's Rainbow, to starring on television in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Glee and American Woman. He can most recently be seen starring as Hades in Disney's Descendents 3. Cheyenne has sold out Carnegie Hall twice, and has released three studio albums, including a joint album with Michael Feinstein. His husband, Jason, is an actor turned entrepreneur who is the CEO of his own branding and merchandising company, Slant. Cheyenne and Jason were married in 2014 and are parents to three year old twins, Ethan and Willow.
Previous guests include: Tony Award winners: Heather Headley, Laura Benanti, Daisy Eagan, Stephanie J Block, Karen Olivo, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, as well as Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Tara Rubin, and Lorin Latarro.
Up Next: Stephanie Klemons & Colleen Quinn
