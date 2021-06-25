Listen to Billy Porter's 'Caught in The Middle' Featured on RED HOT + FREE Album of Dance Music

Red Hot organization has announced Red Hot + Free, an album of dance music! Out July 2 and helmed by Bill Coleman, Red Hot + Free is the non-profit's first brand new, full-length compilation since 2016's Grateful Dead tribute, Day of The Dead. Red Hot + Free will benefit marginalized communities affected by HIV/AIDS.

Red Hot + Free will feature a collaboration from Sofi Tukker and Amadou & Mariam, a cover of Juliet Roberts' beloved '90s club hit, "Caught In The Middle" by Billy Porter, new remixes of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and Ultra Naté's "Free (Live Your Life)," and much more!

Listen to Billy Porter's Caught in The Middle below!

https://redhot.org/project/red-hot-free/