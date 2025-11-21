Listen: West End Star Ben Forster Releases New 'Musicals Greatest Hits' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Forster, the TV star and vocalist best known for performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf The Musical, has released his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits through Westway Music. The album will also be available on CD and can be ordered now here. Listen to it below.

The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, sees Forster reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits. Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera), both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record. The album also features a duet with fellow West End star Sydnie Christmas on ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ from Blood Brothers.

As well as his album release, Forter is also set to tour the UK next year. Tickets are available to purchase now via here. Check out the list of dates below.

2026 Tour Dates

09 SEP CHANDLER’S FORD Thorden Hall

10 SEP PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

12 SEP YARM The PAA

13 SEP WHITLEY BAY The Playhouse

16 SEP ILKLEY Kings Hall

18 SEP NORWICH Theatre

19 SEP SPALDING SOUTH Holland Centre

20 SEP HERTFORD Beam

23 SEP ESHER Theatre

26 SEP RINGWOOD The Barn

03 OCT TREORCHY Park and Dare

07 OCT STAMFORD Corn Exchange

08 OCT BURNLEY Mechanics

09 OCT SOUTHPORT The Atkinson

10 OCT MUCH WENLOCK Edge Arts Centre

11 OCT SHREWSBURY The Buttermarket

14 OCT BARNSTABLE Queen’s Theatre

16 OCT EVESHAM Henrican

17 OCT FROME Memorial Theatre

18 OCT BRIDGEWATER McMillan

21 OCT DURHAM Gala Theatre

22 OCT BLYTH Phoenix Theatre

23 OCT LANCASTER Grand Theatre

24 OCT ULVERSTON The Coro

30 OCT KELSO Tait Hall

31 OCT GLASGOW Eastwood Park

01 NOV ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

05 NOV RUNCORN The Brindley

06 NOV PORT SUNLIGHT Gladstone Theatre

07 NOV BAKEWELL Torn Hall

08 NOV MILLAM Beggar’s Theatre

12 NOV HUNSTANTON Princess Theatre

13 NOV MARY ST EDMUNDS The Apex

14 NOV HARPENDEN The EMC

Tracklisting:

The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!) Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar) For Good (Wicked) Bring Him Home (Les Miserables) From Now On (The Greatest Showman) Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) feat. Sydnie Christmas Losing My Mind (Follies) You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen) If I Can't Love Her (Beauty And The Beast) Music Of The Night (The Phantom of the Opera)

About Ben Forster

Ben Forster rose to international fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. He went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.