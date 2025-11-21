 tracker
Listen: West End Star Ben Forster Releases New 'Musicals Greatest Hits' Album

The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, includes songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

By: Nov. 21, 2025
Listen: West End Star Ben Forster Releases New 'Musicals Greatest Hits' Album Image
Ben Forster, the TV star and vocalist best known for performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf The Musical, has released his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits through Westway Music. The album will also be available on CD and can be ordered now here. Listen to it below.

The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, sees Forster reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits. Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera), both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record.  The album also features a duet with fellow West End star Sydnie Christmas on ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ from Blood Brothers.

As well as his album release, Forter is also set to tour the UK next year. Tickets are available to purchase now via here. Check out the list of dates below.

2026 Tour Dates

09 SEP            CHANDLER’S FORD Thorden Hall 

10 SEP            PETERBOROUGH New Theatre 

12 SEP            YARM The PAA

13 SEP            WHITLEY BAY The Playhouse 

16 SEP            ILKLEY Kings Hall 

18 SEP            NORWICH Theatre  

19 SEP            SPALDING SOUTH Holland Centre 

20 SEP            HERTFORD Beam

23 SEP            ESHER Theatre 

26 SEP            RINGWOOD The Barn

03 OCT           TREORCHY Park and Dare 

07 OCT           STAMFORD Corn Exchange  

08 OCT           BURNLEY Mechanics

09 OCT           SOUTHPORT The Atkinson

10 OCT           MUCH WENLOCK Edge Arts Centre 

11 OCT           SHREWSBURY The Buttermarket 

14 OCT           BARNSTABLE Queen’s Theatre 

16 OCT           EVESHAM Henrican

17 OCT           FROME Memorial Theatre 

18 OCT           BRIDGEWATER McMillan

21 OCT           DURHAM Gala Theatre 

22 OCT           BLYTH Phoenix Theatre 

23 OCT           LANCASTER Grand Theatre 

24 OCT           ULVERSTON The Coro

30 OCT           KELSO Tait Hall 

31 OCT           GLASGOW Eastwood Park 

01 NOV           ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

05 NOV           RUNCORN The Brindley 

06 NOV           PORT SUNLIGHT Gladstone Theatre 

07 NOV           BAKEWELL Torn Hall

08 NOV           MILLAM Beggar’s Theatre 

12 NOV           HUNSTANTON Princess Theatre

13 NOV           MARY ST EDMUNDS The Apex 

14 NOV           HARPENDEN The EMC 

Tracklisting: 

  1. The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!)
  2. Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar)
  3. For Good (Wicked)
  4. Bring Him Home (Les Miserables)
  5. From Now On (The Greatest Showman)
  6. Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) feat. Sydnie Christmas
  7. Losing My Mind (Follies)
  8. You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen)
  9. If I Can't Love Her (Beauty And The Beast)
  10. Music Of The Night (The Phantom of the Opera)

About Ben Forster    

Ben Forster rose to international fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. He went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.


