Listen: West End Star Ben Forster Releases New 'Musicals Greatest Hits' Album

The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, includes songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.
Ben Forster, the TV star and vocalist best known for performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf The Musical, has released his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits through Westway Music. The album will also be available on CD and can be ordered now here. Listen to it below.
The album, recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, sees Forster reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits. Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera), both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record. The album also features a duet with fellow West End star Sydnie Christmas on ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ from Blood Brothers.
As well as his album release, Forter is also set to tour the UK next year. Tickets are available to purchase now via here. Check out the list of dates below.
09 SEP CHANDLER’S FORD Thorden Hall
10 SEP PETERBOROUGH New Theatre
12 SEP YARM The PAA
13 SEP WHITLEY BAY The Playhouse
16 SEP ILKLEY Kings Hall
18 SEP NORWICH Theatre
19 SEP SPALDING SOUTH Holland Centre
20 SEP HERTFORD Beam
23 SEP ESHER Theatre
26 SEP RINGWOOD The Barn
03 OCT TREORCHY Park and Dare
07 OCT STAMFORD Corn Exchange
08 OCT BURNLEY Mechanics
09 OCT SOUTHPORT The Atkinson
10 OCT MUCH WENLOCK Edge Arts Centre
11 OCT SHREWSBURY The Buttermarket
14 OCT BARNSTABLE Queen’s Theatre
16 OCT EVESHAM Henrican
17 OCT FROME Memorial Theatre
18 OCT BRIDGEWATER McMillan
21 OCT DURHAM Gala Theatre
22 OCT BLYTH Phoenix Theatre
23 OCT LANCASTER Grand Theatre
24 OCT ULVERSTON The Coro
30 OCT KELSO Tait Hall
31 OCT GLASGOW Eastwood Park
01 NOV ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre
05 NOV RUNCORN The Brindley
06 NOV PORT SUNLIGHT Gladstone Theatre
07 NOV BAKEWELL Torn Hall
08 NOV MILLAM Beggar’s Theatre
12 NOV HUNSTANTON Princess Theatre
13 NOV MARY ST EDMUNDS The Apex
14 NOV HARPENDEN The EMC
Ben Forster rose to international fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. He went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.
Videos