Listen: WITCH HUNT: THE MUSICAL Recording Now Streaming Featuring Orfeh, Katie Rose Clarke, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The recording of “Witch Hunt: The Musical,” a new musical from songwriters Steven Jamail and Krystin Crain Johnson, is now available. Featuring performances by Broadway leading ladies like Orfeh-/">Orfeh, Katie Rose Clarke, and Teal Wicks, the musical tells the story of some of the most infamous historical, fictional, and even biblical witches of all time.

Listen to the new recording here:

The star-studded cast features Orfeh-/">Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Burlesque), Katie Rose Clarke (Dolly, Wicked), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Liisi LaFontaine (Wanted, Moulin Rouge), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, Tammy Faye), Olivia Donalson (Six), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Haviland Stillwell (Les Miserables), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Danielle Hope (Kinky Boots, The Wizard of Oz), Sam Tedaldi (Be More Chill), Nikki Kimbrough (A Night with Janis Joplin), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants), Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd), Kayley Ann Collins, Oona Higgins, Analia Heredia, Holland Vavra and Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella).

“The enchanting music tells a story of powerful, independent, wise women who have been labeled a witch for refusing to conform to the status quo,” said Krystin Crain Johnson of the inspiration behind the album. “Across cultures and centuries, women who break rules or defied convention were cast away as witches–a stigma levied as a cautionary tale for other ambitious, curious and willful women to stay small. Some of their names have resonated throughout history, but their stories have always been told in others’ voices.”

“In Witch Hunt, these magical women gather for one night to speak for themselves,” added Jamail. “It was metaphorical to bring together this group of powerhouse female voices to help us tell these stories about facing impossible options, being labeled as terrifying, and like any multi-hyphenate woman: celebrating being more than one thing all at once. The music takes the listener on a journey from faith and fiction, from the islands of Ancient Greece to the graveyards in New Orleans, in a fun way that brings the world’s most legendary witches together to tell their stories. We cannot wait for fans of musical theater and fantasy to delve into this world with us.”

The album, released by Joy Machine Records, is produced, mixed and engineered by Jamail, David Kawamura and Jim Morgan, mastered by Oscar Zambrano with artwork by Tess Johnson.