Listen: WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER Original Cast Recording Out Now

The original off-Broadway cast recording of “Welcome to The Big Dipper,” staged by The York Theatre Company, is available now! This vibrant 15-track album delivers all the wit, warmth and hope that made the production an audience favorite while inviting new fans to experience the endearing musical comedy. Listen here!

“Welcome to The Big Dipper” tells a story about finding connection in the most unlikely places. Set in a historic inn in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, the musical follows Joan Wilkes as she struggles to keep her family's beloved Big Dipper Inn from closing. When a massive blizzard forces together two mismatched groups of stranded travelers, secrets are revealed, sparks of romance ignite, and unexpected bonds form. In just three days, lives are changed forever—proof that hope can flourish even in life's stormiest moments.

With music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts, known for composing the score to the award-winning “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,” and book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett (who also contributed additional lyrics), the show blends clever, irresistible songs with an uplifting story that resonates with both humor and humanity. “Welcome to The Big Dipper” first premiered on November 21, 2024, at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

The album features standout performances from Debra Walton, Christian Magby, Michael Yeshion, Robert Cuccioli, Mia Pinero, Jayae Riley, Jr., Jennifer Byrne, Darius Harper, Pablo Torres, and Jillian Louis. It was recorded and mixed in New York at Audioworks by Julian Evans.

