Listen: TREVOR Original Cast Recording Out Now

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced the release of Trevor (Original Cast Recording) in digital and streaming formats today Friday, June 24. This coincides with the filmed version of the Off-Broadway production on Disney+, also released today. Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show was directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor is based on the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor directed by Peggy Rajski, produced by Randy Stone and written by Celeste Lecesne. The album was produced by Kurt Deutsch and Matt Deitchman, with orchestrations by Greg Pliska.

Listen to the album below!

Cast members will make a special appearance at NYC Youth Pride - a celebration of LGBTQIA+ and ally teens - on Saturday, June 25 at 1:00 PM. Details are at www.nycpride.org/event/youth-pride

A deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance, Trevor is about living your best life with a ton of passion... and a touch of pizzazz. It's 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When an embarrassing incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path.

Thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas was cast in the title role of "Trevor" following a process which included a national virtual casting call with over 1300 submissions. The 19-member company of also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor: The Musical - produced by Roy Furman, John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods - ran Off-Broadway at Stage 42 from October 25 to December 29, 2021.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was also created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the pre-New York Engagement of Trevor: A New Musical was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.

www.TrevorTheMusical.com

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

"TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING" TRACK LIST

1. Overture / Do You Know

2. On with the Show

3. Underneath

4. Everyday

5. Horse

6. One,Two

7. One of These Days

8. Everything is Weird

9. Daydream Sequence / Upside Down

10. Can't Wait

11. Who I Should Be

12. The Notebook

13. Entr'acte / Your Life Is Over / Ain't No Mountain High Enough

14. What's Wrong with You?

15. Monday / Invisible

16. Wrong

17. One of These Days (Reprise)

18. My Imagination

19. Finale