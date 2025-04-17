Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



12 years after Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana sang "Love Is An Open Door" in Frozen, they have reunited to perform a song from the new Off-Broadway musical All the World's A Stage. Watch them sing "Dinner" from Adam Gwon's new musical, now running Off-Broadway through May 10th at Theatre Five in Theatre Row.

"The first duet Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana have sung together since FROZEN," Gwon captioned the post on Instagram. "'Dinner' from my newest musical All the World’s a Stage - running Off-Bway RIGHT NOW thru May 10th ... Thank you Kristen & Santino for being supporters of the show!"

Under the direction of Jonathan Silverstein, the cast stars Eliza Pagelle, Jon-Michael Reese, Matt Rodin, and Elizabeth Stanley. Watch an exclusive look at the cast performing "Pieces, Together" here.

Creative team includes Set design is by Steven C. Kemp, Costume design by Jennifer Paar, Lighting design by David Lander, Sound design by Megumi Katayama, Prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Andrea Grody serves as Musical Director, Movement by Patrick McCollum and Orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. Casting is by Geoff Joselson C.S.A.

The musical follows, Ricky Alleman, a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990’s America, who knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All The World’s Stage is a brand-new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.

While Fontana's character, Prince Hans, was not seen after the first film, Bell is set to reprise her role as Queen Anna in Frozen 3, which is currently in development at Disney. Frozen 4 is also being developed, announced last year.