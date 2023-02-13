Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Melanie La Barrie Talks & JULIET & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Broadway and West End star opens up about acts of kindness from her cast, staying true to yourself and more.

Feb. 13, 2023  
& Juliet

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are thrilled to welcome Broadway and West End star Melanie La Barrie (&Juliet, Wicked) to The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond. The performer and performer opens up about working on &Juliet from the beginning, the kindness she experiences from her cast and crew, advice for fellow performers and much more in this special Valentine's Day-themed episode. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on BPN at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK

is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivans Tony Consideration Opt Out Photo
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivan's Tony Consideration Opt Out
The producers of & Juliet have issued a statement in support of Justin David Sullivan's decision to withdraw from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET Photo
Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits & JULIET
Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by & Juliet. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of him with the cast following the show.
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration Photo
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration
trans non-binary performer Justin David Sullivan, who is currently starring as May in the Broadway production of & Juliet, has withdrawn from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
& JULIET Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 19, 2023 Photo
& JULIET Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 19, 2023
A new block of tickets is now on sale for & Juliet through November 19, 2023, with group sales available through December 31, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Celebrates the Life and Career of Burt BacharachVIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Celebrates the Life and Career of Burt Bacharach
February 13, 2023

During this weekend's broadcast, CBS Sunday Morning reflected on the career of songwriter, composer and record producer Burt Bacharach, who died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at age 94.
Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in the West EndBernadette Peters and Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in the West End
February 13, 2023

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will transfer to the West End for 16 weeks only beginning in September! The star-studded cast will be led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.
Meet the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
February 13, 2023

.Jessica Chastain stars as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog. This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. Meet the cast of A Doll's House here!
Video: Broadway Stars Belt Out the National AnthemVideo: Broadway Stars Belt Out the National Anthem
February 12, 2023

It's game day! While sports people are gearing up for football's biggest night, theatre people are probably more interested in the performances. BroadwayWorld is celebrating all of the Broadway performers who have sang the song at major sporting events in the past. Check out the videos!
VIDEO: Mariah Carey Surprises Audience at SOME LIKE IT HOT Curtain CallVIDEO: Mariah Carey Surprises Audience at SOME LIKE IT HOT Curtain Call
February 11, 2023

Watch as music superstar and Some Like it Hot co-producer Mariah Carey makes a surprise appearance at curtain call!
share