Listen: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Sherz Aletaha Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Broadway star Sherz Aletaha joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast for an inspiring and fun interview. The Merrily We Roll Along musical performer discussed working alongside stars Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and more, bringing her true self to the industry and more under the kindness sun.

The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/AOK.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 2.5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.

Sherz Aletaha, which is pronounced like “more than one Cher,” is an Iranian American actor, singer, and vocal coach. Originally from Southern California, Sherz is based in Manhattan and is currently appearing in the hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along alongside Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez. She has been seen on stage at The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, as Lalume in Kismet (directed by Lonny Price for the Santa Barbara Symphony), Aldonza in Man of La Mancha (Triad Stage), in Archetypes (Prospect Theater Company), Spring Alive (Dixon Place, cast album available) and the 2022 Off Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along (NYTW). She is frequently seen in concerts around New York City and is often part of readings and workshops of new and developing works at theater companies like Playwrights Horizon, The York, and Musical Theatre Factory. As a voice over artist, she has recorded work for Netflix and Age of Learning among others. Her on-camera work includes appearances on "Powerbook III: Raising Kanan," “The Detour,” “The First Wives Club,” “Three Trembling Cities,” “Wing Women,” "Insomnia," and numerous commercials.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house.