Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Caissie Levy

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Caissie Levy, who is currently starring on Broadway in Caroline, or Change. "[This show] has been wonderful to be a part of. I was finishing my run as Elsa when they announced that they were bringing Sharon [D Clarke] over with Caroline, or Change. I was aware that she had done this production in the UK and I had seen a clip from their rehearsal process... but I wasn't a Caroline, or Change know-it-all," explained Caissie. "I emailed my agent and the audition came and I looked the material and I was like, 'Oh! This is my next job! I'm gonna go get this!'"

Caissie is starring in her seventh Broadway show, as Rose Stopnick Gellman in Roundabout's revival of Caroline, Or Change, after originating the role of Elsa in Disney's blockbuster hit, Frozen. She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, and is known to New York and London audiences for originating the roles of Molly in Ghost, and Sheila in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair.

Her other Broadway credits include Elphaba in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Wicked, Penny in the Broadway, 1st National Tour and Toronto companies of Hairspray and Maureen in the national tour of Rent. Off-Broadway, she played Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, and Sara in the Off-Broadway production of Murder Ballad.

She has starred in the short films Options and Ms. Bula Banerjee, and guest starred opposite Sean Pertwee on Fox's Gotham. In concert, she headlined Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops, backed up Sir Rod Stewart during his Las Vegas residency, guested with The United States Military Academy at West Point, and performed solo shows to sold-out audiences across the US and the UK. Recordings include Frozen, Ghost, Hair, First Daughter Suite and over twenty singer/songwriter's albums, including her own EP, With You, available everywhere.

Listen to the full episode below!