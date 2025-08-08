Listen: LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Concept Album Feat. J. Harrison Ghee, Lauren Patten, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the first preview of this world premiere of Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo, Joy Machine Records has released a concept album of the show, featuring songs made famous by everyone from Bessie Smith to Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick, Jr., Rebirth Brass Band and Randy Newman among many others.

The concept album features performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch, Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band. Listen to it below.

Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo, produced by The Phoenix Theatre Company in association with Michael P. Kruke and Ram Narasimhan, is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and soul of “The Big Easy,” a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. Featuring six diverse characters, this world premiere captures New Orleans’ history, trials and triumphs through music and spirit. From the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, this is a celebration of resilience, culture, and the unshakeable joie de vivre of New Orleans.

The new musical was conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Broadway’s Sonny Paladino, and is directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards. It is running from August 6 to August 31 with an official opening on August 8 in the Hormel Theater at The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Avenue) as part of their 105th season. Take a look at photos from the production here.