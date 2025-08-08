Photos: LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL World Premiere at Phoenix Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack Viertel’s world premiere musical, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo, opens tonight at the Phoenix Theatre Company. See photos here!



In celebration of the opening of this world premiere musical, Joy Machine Records has released a concept album, featuring songs made famous by everyone from Bessie Smith to Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick, Jr., Rebirth Brass Band and Randy Newman among many others.



Produced by Sonny Paladino, the recording highlights performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch, Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and soul of “The Big Easy,” a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. Featuring six diverse characters, this world premiere captures New Orleans’ history, trials and triumphs through music and spirit. From the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, this is a celebration of resilience, culture, and the unshakeable joie de vivre of New Orleans.

Photo credit: Brennen Russell

Tre Moore

Miciah Lathan and Scott Davidson

William Bailey

Gina Guarino

The band

Carmiña Monserrat and Tre Moore