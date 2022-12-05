Listen: Kate Reinders Talks HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS
Reinders discusses being a champion of dreams, advice for aspiring musical theatre performers, and more.
Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Broadway star Kate Reinders (Wicked, Something Rotten, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) to the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Reinders discusses being a champion of dreams, advice for aspiring musical theatre performers, playing Miss Jenn on Disney Plus, and much more. The interview is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
Listen below!
The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.
BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK
is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com.
