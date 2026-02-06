Listen: Jordan Fisher, Joy Woods and More in THE KING’S CRITIQUE Concept Recording

The King’s Critique: Original Concept Recording—the new musical by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes—has been released on streaming and digital platforms. Listen here!

The album features performances by Norbert Leo Butz (two-time Tony Award® winner), Marilyn Caserta (Six), Jordan Fisher (Sweeney Todd), Troy Iwata (The Daily Show), and Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook).

About The King’s Critique

A razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud musical comedy, The King’s Critique follows Josephine, a fearless woman who dares to change the world by becoming the first woman to take the stage. Her audacious debut detonates spectacularly, triggering a fragile, power-hungry King to throw a tantrum so epic he bans every theatre troupe in the kingdom.

Refusing to let art be silenced, Josephine joins forces with Cora, a viciously sarcastic witch, and Sebastian, a charming rogue actor, to expose the King as the pompous, clueless fraud he truly is. What begins as a theatrical takedown erupts into disguises, sword fights, tap-dancing, secret performances, and escalating chaos—culminating in Josephine disguising herself as a man to survive the madness.

As the kingdom clings to cruelty dressed up as authority, Josephine realizes the real battle isn’t just against a King—it’s against a system terrified of women, truth, and art itself. With electrifying original music, blistering wit, and unapologetic social satire, The King’s Critique is a bold, crowd-pleasing musical about power, rebellion, and the exhilarating danger of stepping into the spotlight anyway.