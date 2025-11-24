Listen: Jennifer Hudson Shares Extended Edition of 'The Gift Of Love' Holiday Album

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson has released an extended holiday edition of her 2024 Grammy-nominated album The Gift of Love. The new edition includes two new bonus tracks: “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Let There Be Joy,” an original song heard in Hallmark’s 2024 Joy to Your World campaign.

On the album, the celebrated vocalist brings to life seasonal favorites like “Winter Wonderland,” “O Holy Night,” and “Auld Lang Syne” alongside original songs such as “Santa for Someone,” “Find The Love” and “Carol of the Bells” (ft. The Joy).

Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer of the album and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åström; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.

The album received a nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, marking the ninth GRAMMY nomination of Hudson’s career, and followed wins for Best R&B Album (Jennifer Hudson) and Best Musical Theater Album (The Color Purple).

About Jennifer Hudson

Hudson won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Album for her 2008 self-titled debut. Her sophomore album, I Remember Me, followed in 2011 and debuted in the upper reaches of the Billboard 200 like its predecessor. 2014’s JHUD contained the GRAMMY-nominated “It’s Your World,” “Walk It Out” and “I Still Love You.”

She made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in 2015 in the Tony Award-winning production of John Doyle’s re-imagination of “The Color Purple.” Hudson earned her second GRAMMY award when the accompanying album took honors for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2022, she won a Tony Award as co-producer on “A Strange Loop,” which was named Best Musical.

Hudson has also had a prominent television career. She earned an Emmy Award for her role as executive producer of the short VR film, “Baba Yaga.” In this modern adaptation of a classic fairytale, Hudson voiced the role of Forest, alongside Kate Winslet, Glenn Close, and Daisy Ridley. Her one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” debuted in 2022 and has been honored with a total of 13 Daytime Emmy Award nominations.