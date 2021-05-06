Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Jawan M. Jackson, Larry Saperstein & Cassidy Janson Join Latest Episodes of DRAMA Podcast

Check out their other episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), and more!

May. 6, 2021  

Larry Saperstein ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud, Motown), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Wicked), and more are the latest guests to be featured on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell.

Listen to the episodes below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.


