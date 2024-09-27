Listen: Jane Monheit Releases New Single 'On a Clear Day You Can See Forever'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUB44 RECORDS has released a new single, “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” from celebrated jazz vocal stylist Jane Monheit. This is the second single, following “Whatever Lola Wants,” from Monheit's sumptuous self-titled album Jane Monheit, which will be released on CD and streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 18. The album is produced by Jane Monheit and Rick Montalbano, with Joel Lindsey serving as executive producer. Listen below!

Jane Monheit is a vibrant new collection that features emotionally resonant and musically exciting renditions of a variety of songs. The album includes innovative interpretations of Broadway favorites by Stephen Sondheim (“Green Finch and Linnet Bird,” from Sweeney Todd and “Not a Day Goes By” from Merrily We Roll Along), in addition to selections from shows Plain and Fancy (“Young and Foolish”) and Mr. Wonderful (“Too Close for Comfort”). For two tracks – “My Brazil” and “New Beginnings” – Monheit adds her own literate sets of lyrics to two compositions by Brazilian legends Ivan Lins and Vítor Martins. “A World of My Own” – an intricate arrangement of this rarely-recorded song from the beloved Disney animated classic Alice in Wonderland – is a delightful surprise. The album concludes with a tender version of “And So it Goes,” a modern standard by Billy Joel.

Jane Monheit features Rick Montalbano on drums, Max Haymer on piano, Karl McComas Reichl on bass, Kevin Winard and Tiki Pasillas on percussion, and Joel Frahm on saxophone, in addition to The Nashville Recording Orchestra.

Monheit is also represented on Club44 with Come What May (2021), which marks her 20th anniversary as a recording artist, and the holiday collection The Merriest (2022).

Jane Monheit is a jazz and adult contemporary vocalist with a deep passion for the Great American Songbook. With many highly acclaimed solo albums, countless awards and accolades, and over two decades of international touring experience, Jane has not only been an extremely successful bandleader, but has had the privilege of making music with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz.



During her childhood, Jane studied woodwinds and piano, spent a decade performing in award-winning choirs, and participated in community theater on Long Island. Throughout all of this, her focus remained on jazz, especially interpretation of the songbook. At the age of 20, during her senior year at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, Jane placed second in the Thelonious Monk Competition, now known as the Hancock Competition. This led to an incredible career trajectory, catapulting Jane into the jazz stratosphere nearly overnight.



By 22, Jane was working with legends such as Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, and Kenny Barron, recording her first albums, and touring the planet. This led to collaborations with jazz luminaries such as Terence Blanchard, Ivan Lins, Tom Harrell, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, Vince Mendoza, Jorge Calandrelli, and many more. Countless television appearances followed, including “David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Good Morning America,” “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and many popular international talk shows. Several successful film soundtracks have also included Jane's music, including Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and Never Let Me Go.



After more than twenty years, twelve studio albums and countless recorded guest appearances, Jane has continued to tour the world nearly nonstop, including playing iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and headlining at nearly every legendary jazz club on the planet, most notably NY stalwarts such as the Village Vanguard and Birdland. In addition to touring, she also writes English lyrics for Ivan Lins, and uses the knowledge and experience she has gained both at Manhattan School of Music and on the legendary bandstands of the world to educate and uplift students worldwide. Jane resides in Los Angeles with her husband of over twenty years, drummer Rick Montalbano, and their son.

Pre-add or pre-save the album c44.lnk.to/JaneMonheit

1. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (Burton Lane / Alan Jay Lerner)

2. Young and Foolish (Albert Hague / Arnold B. Horwitt)

3. Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross)

4. My Brazil (Ivan Lins / Vitor Martins / Jane Monheit)

5. Green Finch and Linnet Bird (Stephen Sondheim)

6. In a World of My Own (Sammy Fain / Bob Hilliard)

7. Not a Day Goes By (Stephen Sondheim)

8. Too Close for Comfort (Jerrold Bock / Lawrence Holofcener / George David Weiss)

9. New Beginning (Ivan Lins / Vitor Martins / Jane Monheit)

10. And So It Goes (Billy Joel)