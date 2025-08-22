Listen: Jaime Lozano's SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT VOL. 3 Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3, the highly anticipated third album by Jaime Lozano & The Familia, now available for streaming and digital download platforms worldwide.

“I am a Mexican immigrant musical theatre storyteller writing songs and

telling stories about me and my people,” said Lozano. “These songs were born thanks to the collaboration with many amazing artists who have been so generous with their art and their souls. They all are a gift in my life: un regalo.”

In Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3, as well as his other works, Lozano portrays the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. experience and details the challenges of being an immigrant: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.

With music by acclaimed musical theatre composer and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano, the new album features award-winning Latin artists and Broadway stars, including GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner Tony Succar, GRAMMY® -winning music producer Trooko, multi-GRAMMY Award winner and National Medal of Arts artist-saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, Latin GRAMMY® winner Jair Alcalá and his band El Plan, Tony, GRAMMY® Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet, Heathers), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Aline Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves, Jennifer Lopez’ Kiss of the Spider Woman), Joel Perez (Tick, Tick…Boom!) and Didi Romero (Six), among others.

Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3 features arrangements and orchestrations by Lozano and Jesús Altamira and lyrics by Lozano, Georgie Castilla, Reynolds Robledo, Nathan Tysen, David Davila, Neena Beber, Marina Pires, Tommy Newman and Florencia Cuenca. The album is produced by Lozano and Demián Cantú, co-produced by Victoria Kühne and Sean Patrick Flahaven and executive produced by Jaime Lozano & The Familia. It was recorded, edited and mixed by Cantú and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Full credits are available HERE.

To celebrate the release of the album, Jaime Lozano & The Familia will perform at Sony Hall on August 25. Lozano will be joined by an all-star lineup of Broadway performers, including Florencia Cuenca, Mayelah Barrera (Much Ado About Nothing), Didi Romero, Ana Villafañe, Krystina Alabado, Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Rodney Ingram (Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera), Marina Pires, Aline Mayagoitia, Max Mendoza Crumm (The Connector), Joel Perez, and Mexican Regional singer Xavier Zazueta, among others. The artists will be accompanied by an 18-piece band of acclaimed New York City musicians. To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, please visit Sony Hall’s website here.

Jaime Lozano About

Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Lozano earned his BFA in Music and Composition from the School of Music at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and was the recipient of a full scholarship to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he holds the distinction of being the first Mexican student to be accepted to and earn an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

A prolific composer, Lozano’s works have been seen at venues worldwide including The Public Theater, Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, the Minskoff Theatre, the Lucille Lortel Theater, the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, The Juilliard School of Music, Soho Playhouse, Theater 11 (Zurich, Switzerland), Sadler’s Wells (London, UK), Teatro Benito Juárez (Mexico City), and many more. Among many other honors, Lozano is the 2022 recipient of the American Theatre Wing’s prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant. Rhinebeck Writers Retreat 2025. Goodspeed Opera House’s Johnny Mercer Grove Writers 2025. Pipeline Arts Foundation winner 2025. Dramatists Guild Fellow 2024-2025. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023. Joe’s Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Lincoln Center Resident Artist 2023.

Selected works: the critically-acclaimed bilingual musical El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (TheaterWorksUSA and The Atlantic Theatre Company, Winner of The Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical 2023-24), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Desaparecidas (JACK). Broadway: Real Women Have Curves (dance arrangements). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). and more. Lozano is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® member.

Photo credit: Gabrielle Mariella