Listen: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star Caesar Samayoa Talks Broadway Self Care & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

How to Dance in Ohio star Caesar Samayoa joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring interview. The Broadway actor discussed his uplifting new musical, self care as a performer, working in the haunted Belasco Theatre and more under the kindness sun. The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed below.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.

