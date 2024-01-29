Listen: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Star Caesar Samayoa Talks Broadway Self Care & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Broadway actor discussed his uplifting new musical, self care as a performer, working in the haunted Belasco Theatre and more under the kindness sun. 

By: Jan. 29, 2024

How to Dance in Ohio star Caesar Samayoa joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring interview. The Broadway actor discussed his uplifting new musical, self care as a performer, working in the haunted Belasco Theatre and more under the kindness sun. The heart-lifting episode can now be streamed below.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations. 

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 3% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok






