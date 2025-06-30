Listen: Frank Wildhorn’s ODESSA Symphonie Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Vienna Symphony Orchestra has recorded Frank Wildhorn’s “Odessa Symphonie,” now available by HitSquad Records. The full-length symphony by the Tony Award-nominated composer, recorded by 80+ musicians at MusikVerein in Vienna, is conducted by Koen Schoots and arranged/orchestrated by Kim Scharnberg and will be world premiered live on July 13th in Ulm, Germany, along with his "Donau Symphonie," on the banks of the Danube River. Listen to the recording below.

The renowned Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominated composer of musical theatre (Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note, Bonnie & Clyde and many more on Broadway, the West End and around the world) drew inspiration for the Odessa Symphonie in honor of his mother Sandra’s homeland and in tribute to the journey of his longtime producer Walter Feucht’s Father. "

Comprising seven evocative movements, "The Odessa Symphonie" offers an impressionistic musical view of time, place, struggle, and the enduring hopes and dreams of both invented and real characters striving for peace and a better life. The Movements: A Day in the Life of Odessa; A Call to Arms/Battle Royale; Farewell to a Soldier; Dreaming of Peace; A Lonely Star, The Journey Home; Homecoming and Remembrance make up the heartfelt musical journey.

About Frank Wildhorn:

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, jazz, R&B and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. West End: Bonnie & Clyde, Your Lie In April, Death Note the Musical in Concert, and Your Lie In April the Musical in Concert. International: Carmen, Camille Claudel, Casanova, Cyrano, Death Note, Einstein: A Matter of Time, Fist of the North Star, Kane and Abel, Mata Hari, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, No Longer Human, Rudolf, Tears of Heaven, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man Who Laughs, Your Lie in April and Xcalibur. Upcoming: Mac & Beth, Reunion, Song of Bernadette and Van Gogh In Love. He Produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most popular musical composer”. He is the first American to be named Best Musical Composer in China (No Longer Human 2024).

Deals from Mamma Mia! A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00