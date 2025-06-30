Listen: Frank Wildhorn’s ODESSA Symphonie Now Available

The full-length symphony will be world-premiered live on July 13th in Ulm, Germany.
The Vienna Symphony Orchestra has recorded Frank Wildhorn’s “Odessa Symphonie,” now available by HitSquad Records. The full-length symphony by the Tony Award-nominated composer, recorded by 80+ musicians at MusikVerein in Vienna, is conducted by Koen Schoots and arranged/orchestrated by Kim Scharnberg and will be world premiered live on July 13th in Ulm, Germany, along with his "Donau Symphonie," on the banks of the Danube River. Listen to the recording below.
The renowned Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominated composer of musical theatre (Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note, Bonnie & Clyde and many more on Broadway, the West End and around the world) drew inspiration for the Odessa Symphonie in honor of his mother Sandra’s homeland and in tribute to the journey of his longtime producer Walter Feucht’s Father. "
Comprising seven evocative movements, "The Odessa Symphonie" offers an impressionistic musical view of time, place, struggle, and the enduring hopes and dreams of both invented and real characters striving for peace and a better life. The Movements: A Day in the Life of Odessa; A Call to Arms/Battle Royale; Farewell to a Soldier; Dreaming of Peace; A Lonely Star, The Journey Home; Homecoming and Remembrance make up the heartfelt musical journey.
Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, jazz, R&B and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. West End: Bonnie & Clyde, Your Lie In April, Death Note the Musical in Concert, and Your Lie In April the Musical in Concert. International: Carmen, Camille Claudel, Casanova, Cyrano, Death Note, Einstein: A Matter of Time, Fist of the North Star, Kane and Abel, Mata Hari, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, No Longer Human, Rudolf, Tears of Heaven, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man Who Laughs, Your Lie in April and Xcalibur. Upcoming: Mac & Beth, Reunion, Song of Bernadette and Van Gogh In Love. He Produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most popular musical composer”. He is the first American to be named Best Musical Composer in China (No Longer Human 2024).
