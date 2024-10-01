Listen: Dom Scott Releases Second Single From Debut Album Rise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of the release of his successful debut single "Wait a Minute," acclaimed multi-dimensional artist Dom Scott has unveiled the second single from his much-anticipated debut album Rise. "Fadin," which he says embodies a modern pop sound with a dance vibe, is available now. Widely known for his lead role as "Drew" in the mega-successful Broadway show "Rock of Ages," Scott was inspired by the age-old topic of love for "Fadin.'"

"I think many of us have been in some kind of relationship where the love has started to feel sour. In fact, I know I've been in a relationship where I've thought to myself 'Ooh... this is bad. I would probably be better off walking away from this.' And, for whatever reason, I kept coming back," said Scott. "They talk about being with someone through 'the good times and the bad times.' This song playfully tests the idea of 'okay, well HOW BAD are we talkin?'."

Just like his debut single, "Fadin" features all live instrumentation, mostly performed by Scott (vocals, drums, keys, synth, and bass), with Daniel Bailey on guitars and the "King In Concert" brass section, featuring Grant Smiley on trumpet, Brian Scarborough on trombone, and Brett Jackson on saxophone. The song was produced and mixed by Scott and Bailey at Hollow Spirit Studios with additional mixing by Kamilo Kratc at Astoria Soundworks Recording Studio in Queens, NY. It was mastered by Dave Kutch in New York, NY.

Scott celebrated the release of the single with a video that is available at "Fadin'" Official Video. Directed and edited himself, Scott says of the video "Since the concept of the song was your love is killing me, I wondered 'Well, what if we explored that idea.....but LITERALLY?' Sort of like a boy meets girl. Girl kills boy. Over and over again. But in the most ridiculous and over the top ways. So that was my story. I had to come up with a ton of different ways to get killed and - boy, my friends and I had a ton of fun coming up with ideas. The hard part was figuring out how to execute those ideas."

For more information about Dom Scott, visit https://domscott.com/home.