Listen: Desi Oakley Releases New Holiday Single 'Christmas On The Coast'

Broadway actor and recording artist Desi Oakley has released her new holiday single, “Christmas on the Coast." Written by Dan Diaz and Martin Storrow, the track is a bi-coastal collaboration created between artists in Los Angeles and New York City, blending West Coast vibes with the nostalgia of an East Coast winter.

Listen to it here:

Oakley’s credits include Waitress (Jenna on Broadway, the West End, and the first national tour), Chicago (Roxie Hart), Wicked, Annie, and Les Misérables, with television appearances in Elsbeth, Gotham, The Gilded Age, and Only Murders in the Building. Her vocals are also featured in onscreen projects like the two-part Wicked film, Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM!, and Spirited. Based in New York City, she is also active as a mental-health advocate and music educator.

The single’s composer-producer, Dan Diaz, is an LA-based artist whose credits include contributions to Frozen 2, Hamilton (Disney+), Knives Out, and The Mandalorian, along with collaborations with Jason Mraz, Kat Quinn, and Champion Mood.

Storrow is a New York-based touring singer-songwriter with music featured across NBC, Starz, and Netflix. His musical King of Pangaea was showcased in NAMT’s Festival of New Musicals and premiered in London in 2025.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski