Listen: David Byrne Releases New Single 'T Shirt' Amid North American Tour

Check out the new song from the Tony-winner.
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released a new single, "T Shirt." Co-written by Byrne’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno, the single is an electro-pop track wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary from the acclaimed musician.
Byrne is currently touring North America on his “Who Is The Sky” tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets are available here.
Who Is The Sky? is the follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.
“At my age, at least for me, there's a ‘don't give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in,” Byrne says about the spirit behind Who Is the Sky? “I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I'm doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There's always a bit of, ‘how do I work this?’ I've found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it's because I'm able to clearly impart what it is I'm trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we're now joined together heading to the same unknown place."
11/18/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall
02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez
Videos