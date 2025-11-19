Listen: David Byrne Releases New Single 'T Shirt' Amid North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has released a new single, "T Shirt." Co-written by Byrne’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno, the single is an electro-pop track wrapped in lightly humorous, but always earnest, political commentary from the acclaimed musician.

Byrne is currently touring North America on his “Who Is The Sky” tour, celebrating the release of his new album of the same name. Check out the full tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

Who Is The Sky? is the follow-up to Byrne’s acclaimed 2018 album American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

“At my age, at least for me, there's a ‘don't give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in,” Byrne says about the spirit behind Who Is the Sky? “I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I'm doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There's always a bit of, ‘how do I work this?’ I've found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it's because I'm able to clearly impart what it is I'm trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we're now joined together heading to the same unknown place."

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

North America:

11/18/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/26/2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Main Hall

02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/11/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/16/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez