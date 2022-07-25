Listen: Claybourne Elder Talks COMPANY, THE GILDED AGE & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Claybourne Elder back to the The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul this week on the first ever LIVE episode. Clay gives an update on his random act of kindness movement on Broadway, shares stories from his time at Company and The Gilded Age and much more in this inspiring conversation. The episode, which was recorded live at BroadwayCon 2022, is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.