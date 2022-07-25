Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More on Podcasts

Listen: Claybourne Elder Talks COMPANY, THE GILDED AGE & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Clay gives an update on his random act of kindness movement on Broadway, and more.

Jul. 25, 2022  
Listen: Claybourne Elder Talks COMPANY, THE GILDED AGE & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Claybourne Elder back to the The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul this week on the first ever LIVE episode. Clay gives an update on his random act of kindness movement on Broadway, shares stories from his time at Company and The Gilded Age and much more in this inspiring conversation. The episode, which was recorded live at BroadwayCon 2022, is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
July 25, 2022

The cast and crew of A STRANGE LOOP celebrated 100 performances at the Lyceum Theater over the weekend, Saturday July 23rd, with special cookies from 42nd Sweet by Marissa Gonzales. Check out photos from their celebration here!
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Comes to BBMann in November
July 25, 2022

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS By Chip Davis comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30PM.
Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage Comes to BBMann in October
July 25, 2022

Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8PM.
Border Crossings to Release Stream of Contemporary Dance REMEMBRANCES
July 25, 2022

Intercultural theatre and arts company Border Crossings has announced that REMEMBRANCES, a collaborative dance performance from contemporary Indigenous dance artist b.solomon//ELECTRIC MOOSE and UK-based AVA DANCE COMPANY will be made available to stream from the 28th July 2022.
A LITTLE CALM BEFORE THE STORM Comes to Theater St.Gallen in September.
July 25, 2022

In A Little Calm Before the Storm , three actors are invited to a talk show to discuss the portrayal of Hitler. In contrast to the two theater veterans, the youngest of the colleagues 'only' played Goebbels.