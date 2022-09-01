Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More on Podcasts
Listen: COME FROM AWAY's Real Kevin T. Talks Random Acts of Kindness & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Listen: COME FROM AWAY's Real Kevin T. Talks Random Acts of Kindness & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Kevin Tuerff, who the character Kevin T. is based on, discusses his charity Pay It Forward 9/11's 11 Days of Kindness campaign.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Kevin Tuerff, who the character Kevin T. in Come From Away is based on, to the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Teurff encourages listeners to do random acts of kindness this September with his charity Pay It Forward 9/11's 11 Days of Kindness campaign. The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This MonthJUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This Month
September 1, 2022

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 – October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts. Barbara Park's Junie B. Jones books have been a staple on family shelves for years, but this family musical was made to appeal to both fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike.
Matt Shakman to Step Down as Artistic Director of The Geffen PlayhouseMatt Shakman to Step Down as Artistic Director of The Geffen Playhouse
September 1, 2022

The Geffen Playhouse’s artistic director, Matt Shakman, announced he will step down from his role in February.
LACLA Presents the Streaming of Costa Rican Film CENIZA NEGRALACLA Presents the Streaming of Costa Rican Film CENIZA NEGRA
September 1, 2022

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) is pleased to present its Cine Nepantla program with the streaming of the Costa Rican film,Ceniza Negra. Ceniza Negra is a heartwarming coming-of-age story, written and directed by Sofia Quiros Ubeda and starring an all Afro-Latino cast, with breakthrough performances by Smashleen Gutierrez, Humberto Samuels and Hortensia Smith.
Leanne Morgan Brings Her 'Big Panty Tour' To Overture Center This MonthLeanne Morgan Brings Her 'Big Panty Tour' To Overture Center This Month
September 1, 2022

Leanne Morgan will take you on a hilarious journey through motherhood and beyond as she finds comedy amidst the chaos. If you want to laugh and have a good time, don't miss Leanne Morgan's Big Panty Tour on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Capitol Theater.
Proctors Collaborative Offers Well-Rounded Entertainment Across Venues This SeptemberProctors Collaborative Offers Well-Rounded Entertainment Across Venues This September
September 1, 2022

Proctors Collaborative is excited to feature the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady, Albany and Saratoga Springs.